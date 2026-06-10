Medical Company Area Support Field Operations

U.S. Army Reserve ambulances are staged at the 409th Medical Company Area Support location during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions’ effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9747597
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BB082-5593
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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