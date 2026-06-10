Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles

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Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, and Senior Airman Cesar Castillo, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling and equipment maintenance technician, hold the citation accompanying Castillo's Air and Space Achievement Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster and "C" Device during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. Castillo achieved a 100 percent vehicle availability rate for aircraft cargo loaders during a six-month deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)