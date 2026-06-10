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    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles [Image 2 of 4]

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    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Kayla White 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, pins the Bronze Star Medal on Master Sgt. Nicole Woody, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. Woody led a team of 12 Airmen who distributed 3.9 million gallons of fuel in support of combat operations during a six-month deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9745916
    VIRIN: 260502-F-XF897-1002
    Resolution: 4403x5504
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles
    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles
    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles
    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles

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    Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles

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    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    10th air force

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