Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, pins the Bronze Star Medal on Master Sgt. Nicole Woody, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. Woody led a team of 12 Airmen who distributed 3.9 million gallons of fuel in support of combat operations during a six-month deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9745916
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-XF897-1002
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles
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