Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Airmen Recognized for Combat Roles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, pins the Bronze Star Medal on Master Sgt. Nicole Woody, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. Woody led a team of 12 Airmen who distributed 3.9 million gallons of fuel in support of combat operations during a six-month deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)