Col. Beth Hart, commander of the 307th Mission Support Group, and Master Sgt. Nicole Woody, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, hold the citation accompanying Woody's Bronze Star Medal during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. Woody was recognized for her contributions to combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility from April to October 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9745906
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-XF897-1001
|Resolution:
|4404x5504
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles
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