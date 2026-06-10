Senior Airman Cesar Castillo, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron material handling and equipment maintenance technician, renders a salute following the presentation of the Air and Space Achievement Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster and "C" Device during a 307th LRS squadron meeting at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 2, 2026. The "C" Device denotes the actions for which the award was earned occurred in direct support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9745921
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-XF897-1003
|Resolution:
|4945x3956
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles
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