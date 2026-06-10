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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Return to San Diego [Image 9 of 11]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt Return to San Diego

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors assist in mooring the Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 11, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting INSURV inspections to verify readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Nungaray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9745917
    VIRIN: 260611-N-MY360-1083
    Resolution: 2529x3161
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Return to San Diego [Image 11 of 11], by SA Cesar Nungaray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

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