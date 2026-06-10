USS Theodore Roosevelt Line Handling

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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) – U.S. Navy Seaman Bria Ellis fakes down a line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 14, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting sea and anchor exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin Kraemer)