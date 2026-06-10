PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) – U.S. Navy Seaman Bria Ellis fakes down a line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 14, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting sea and anchor exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin Kraemer)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9745895
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-MS286-1126
|Resolution:
|2144x3001
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Line Handling [Image 11 of 11], by SR Devin Kraemer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.