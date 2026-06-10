USS Theodore Roosevelt Return to San Diego

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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Erick Macias (right) and U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Wesley Barnes (left) fire a shot line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 11, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting INSURV inspections to verify readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Nungaray)