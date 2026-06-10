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    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 2 of 12]

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    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, poses for a group photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9744760
    VIRIN: 260609-M-TB340-1075
    Resolution: 6248x4165
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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    News
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Allies
    Japan
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni

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