JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, poses for a group photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)