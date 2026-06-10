JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Transport Squadron, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a group photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets in front of a UC-12W Huron aircraft assigned to H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)