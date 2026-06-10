JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate chief Hugo GarciaGarcia, center, assigned to harbor operations, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Gadahlonega, Georgia, gives Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets a tour of the MCAS Iwakuni harbor during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)