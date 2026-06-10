JMSDF Cadet Instillation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets pose for a group photo during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)