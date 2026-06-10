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    374 OG commander completes fini-flight [Image 5 of 7]

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    374 OG commander completes fini-flight

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander, is doused with a bucket of water after completing his fini-flight at Yokota Air base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The fini-flight marked the conclusion of his tenure as commander of the 374 OG and honored his service and leadership during his assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9744589
    VIRIN: 260610-F-PM645-2216
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 OG commander completes fini-flight [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 OG commander completes fini-flight
    374 OG commander completes fini-flight
    374 OG commander completes fini-flight
    374 OG commander completes fini-flight
    374 OG commander completes fini-flight
    374 OG commander completes fini-flight

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    Yokota AB
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Fini Flight
    Fini-Flight
    374th Operations Group

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