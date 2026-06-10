U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander, lands during his fini-flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The fini-flight marked the conclusion of his tenure as commander of the 374 OG and honored his service and leadership during his assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9744586
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-PM645-1982
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 OG commander completes fini-flight [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.