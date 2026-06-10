374 OG commander completes fini-flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander, lands during his fini-flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The fini-flight marked the conclusion of his tenure as commander of the 374 OG and honored his service and leadership during his assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)