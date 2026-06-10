Maj. Andrew Karpenko, Washington Counterdrug Program talks with Rep. Chris Stearns, State Representative, 47th Legislative District, during the Washington National Guard Legislative Lift event at the Thurston County Readiness Center, Tumwater, Wash., June 10, 2026. Legislative members were provided with updates on several key initiatives, including support for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the 10th Civil Support Team, counter Unmanned Aerial Systems detection with the Washington Counterdrug Program, cyber defense support to the Secretary of State’s office during elections, and the ongoing transformation of the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9744290
|VIRIN:
|260610-O-CH682-3840
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|862.13 KB
|Location:
|TUMWATER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Washington National Guard Hosts "Legislative Lift" to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
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