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    Washington National Guard Hosts "Legislative Lift" to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions [Image 1 of 16]

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    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions

    TUMWATER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General, Washington National Guard talks with Sen. Matt Boehnke, State Senator, 8th Legislative District during the Washington National Guard Legislative Lift event at the Thurston County Readiness Center, Tumwater, Wash., June 10, 2026. Legislative members were provided with updates on several key initiatives, including support for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the 10th Civil Support Team, counter Unmanned Aerial Systems detection with the Washington Counterdrug Program, cyber defense support to the Secretary of State’s office during elections, and the ongoing transformation of the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9744276
    VIRIN: 260610-O-CH682-2399
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 912.19 KB
    Location: TUMWATER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Hosts "Legislative Lift" to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions [Image 16 of 16], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions
    Washington National Guard Hosts &quot;Legislative Lift&quot; to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions

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