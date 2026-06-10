Washington National Guard Hosts "Legislative Lift" to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions

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Maj. Nick Davis, Pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard, gives a safety briefing prior to a CH-47 Chinook flight during the Washington National Guard Legislative Lift event at the Thurston County Readiness Center, Tumwater, Wash., June 10, 2026. Legislative members were provided with updates on several key initiatives, including support for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the 10th Civil Support Team, counter Unmanned Aerial Systems detection with the Washington Counterdrug Program, cyber defense support to the Secretary of State’s office during elections, and the ongoing transformation of the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)