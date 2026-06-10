Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day

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Participants line up to start a 10K bike race during the Sports and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. Coordinated by the 21st Force Support Squadron, the Sports and Readiness Day allowed personnel to build morale and demonstrate physical readiness through head-to-head competition. (Courtesy photo)