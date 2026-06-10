Participants play volleyball during the Sports and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. Coordinated by the 21st Force Support Squadron, the Sports and Readiness Day allowed personnel to build morale and demonstrate physical readiness through head-to-head competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9742871
|VIRIN:
|260604-X-IL270-1014
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.