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    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day [Image 3 of 5]

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    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Participants practice yoga while at the Sport and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. Hosted by the 21st Force Support Squadron, the event provided service members an opportunity to engage in friendly competition, boost morale, and enhance overall mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force Base photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9742878
    VIRIN: 260604-X-IL270-1133
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day
    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day
    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day
    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day
    Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day

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    Readiness
    21FSS
    PetersonSFB
    TEAMPete

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