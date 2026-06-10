Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day

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Participants practice yoga while at the Sport and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. Hosted by the 21st Force Support Squadron, the event provided service members an opportunity to engage in friendly competition, boost morale, and enhance overall mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force Base photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez).