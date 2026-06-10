Participants play corn hole during the Sports and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. The event allowed service members a dedicated day to compete with each other in a variety of events, increasing their morale and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9742877
|VIRIN:
|260604-X-IL270-1093
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.