Peterson SFB holds Sports and Readiness Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants play corn hole during the Sports and Readiness Day event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2026. The event allowed service members a dedicated day to compete with each other in a variety of events, increasing their morale and readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)