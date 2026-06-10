210 Culture Festival

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U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSA's assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade along with Korean and U.S. Army leadership pose for a group photo at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The festival brought Soldiers together for cultural exchange, team-building activities and community engagement. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Yeom)