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    210 Culture Festival [Image 3 of 6]

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    210 Culture Festival

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade attend a cultural festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The event gave Soldiers an opportunity to connect with the community, experience cultural activities and build relationships across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Yeom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9742252
    VIRIN: 260611-A-AM489-1471
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 Culture Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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