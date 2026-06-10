210 Culture Festival

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade participate in a cultural festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The festival brought Soldiers together for cultural exchange, team-building activities and community engagement. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Yeom)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9742250
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-AM489-1469
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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