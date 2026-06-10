210 Culture Festival

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade attend a cultural festival at Camp Casey, South Korea, June 11, 2026. The event gave Soldiers an opportunity to connect with the community, experience cultural activities and build relationships across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by KPFC Yeom)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9742253
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-AM489-1472
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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