Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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Sgt. Josue Escobar, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stands outside of his helicopter before a flight during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Erik Warren)