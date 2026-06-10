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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective [Image 5 of 5]

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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Josue Escobar, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, stands outside of his helicopter before a flight during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Erik Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9742165
    VIRIN: 260606-A-YX608-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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    25ID
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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