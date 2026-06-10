Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tyler Stokely, a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot in Command assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts pre-flight checks of his helicopter during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Erik Warren)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:55
|Photo ID:
|9742162
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-YX608-1012
|Resolution:
|5370x3580
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.