Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, board a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 6, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.