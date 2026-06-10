Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, board a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 6, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 05:55
|Photo ID:
|9742163
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-YX608-1026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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