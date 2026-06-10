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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective [Image 3 of 5]

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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, board a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 6, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9742163
    VIRIN: 260606-A-YX608-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective
    Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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    25ID
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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