Title: Salaknib 2026: Combat Aviation Brigade delivers Soldiers to objective

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Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tyler Stokely, a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot in Command assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, adjusts the settings of his helicopter during Exercise Salaknib 2026 as he flies over the mountainous terrain surrounding Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 7, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Erik Warren)