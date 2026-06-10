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Aaron Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior dam safety advisor speaks to members of the Montebello city council as he details the upcoming changes to the Whittier Narrows Dam at the June 10 Montebello city council meeting. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)