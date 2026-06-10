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    Montebello city council meeting [Image 4 of 4]

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    Montebello city council meeting

    MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Shawn Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Aaron Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior dam safety advisor speaks to members of the Montebello city council as he details the upcoming changes to the Whittier Narrows Dam at the June 10 Montebello city council meeting. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9741799
    VIRIN: 260610-A-KV149-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montebello city council meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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