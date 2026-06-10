Montebello city council briefing

Aaron Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior dam safety advisor, speaks with a member of the public at the June 10, 2026, Montebello city council meeting. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9741796
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-KV149-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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