Aaron Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior dam safety advisor briefs on upcoming changes and opportunities for feedback at the June 10 Montebello city council meeting. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9741797
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-KV149-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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