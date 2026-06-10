A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron taxis off of the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. This fifth-generation airpower demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate lethal combat airpower and reinforces deterrence within the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9741492
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-VQ736-1046
|Resolution:
|5611x3741
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.