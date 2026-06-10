Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron taxis off of the runway at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. This fifth-generation airpower demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate lethal combat airpower and reinforces deterrence within the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)