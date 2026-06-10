A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The F-35A strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat credibility by delivering fifth-generation lethality, survivability and situational awareness that underpin deterrence and operational dominance across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9741490
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-VQ736-1027
|Resolution:
|6260x4173
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.