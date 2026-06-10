Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron lands at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The F-35A strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat credibility by delivering fifth-generation lethality, survivability and situational awareness that underpin deterrence and operational dominance across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)