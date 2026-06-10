A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron conducts a final approach before landing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9741488
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-VQ736-1009
|Resolution:
|5580x3720
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.