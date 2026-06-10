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    Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa [Image 1 of 3]

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    Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron conducts a final approach before landing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 21:01
    Photo ID: 9741488
    VIRIN: 260610-F-VQ736-1009
    Resolution: 5580x3720
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa
    Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa
    Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa

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    TAGS

    airpower
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    F-35A Lightning II
    fifth generation

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