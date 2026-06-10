Lightning in the skies: F-35As soar over Misawa

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron conducts a final approach before landing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2026. The permanent stationing of the F-35A at Misawa reflects over $10 billion in capability investments to modernize the 35th Fighter Wing, bolstering regional deterrence and demonstrating an U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)