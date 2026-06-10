Musician Third Class Vincent Friedel and Musician First Class Sam Detweiler, saxophone instrumentalists, perform at the San Diego County Fair. Navy Band Southwest's Ceremonial Band, conducted by Musician First Class Chris Garten, provided musical support to the opening ceremony of the 2026 San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9741105
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-LB807-2379
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.