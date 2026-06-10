Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:48 Photo ID: 9741089 VIRIN: 260610-N-LB807-6415 Resolution: 4267x2845 Size: 2.61 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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