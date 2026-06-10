Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair

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Musician Third Class Isabela Stefanyshyn and Musician Third Class Kylie Teter, flute instrumentalists, perform at the San Diego County Fair. Navy Band Southwest's Ceremonial Band, conducted by Musician First Class Chris Garten, provided musical support to the opening ceremony of the 2026 San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.