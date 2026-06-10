Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair

Navy Band Southwest's Ceremonial Band, conducted by Musician First Class Chris Garten, provided musical support to the opening ceremony of the 2026 San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 17:48
|Photo ID:
|9741100
|VIRIN:
|260610-N-LB807-1519
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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