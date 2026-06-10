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    Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair [Image 1 of 4]

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    Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest's Ceremonial Band, conducted by Musician First Class Chris Garten, provided musical support to the opening ceremony of the 2026 San Diego County Fair on June 10, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 17:48
    Photo ID: 9741100
    VIRIN: 260610-N-LB807-1519
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest at San Diego County Fair [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music

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