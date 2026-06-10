A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate works on a realty project at his desk at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, June 8, 2026. Tate, who retired from the Alabama Army National Guard in 2022, joined USACE in 2023 working with the Sacramento District before joining the Mobile District in November 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)