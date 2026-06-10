U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate works on a realty project at his desk at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, June 8, 2026. Tate, who retired from the Alabama Army National Guard in 2022, joined USACE in 2023 working with the Sacramento District before joining the Mobile District in November 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9740500
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-VP913-1002
|Resolution:
|7760x5384
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey
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