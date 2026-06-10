U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate, poses, left to right, with his daughter Aubrie, his son Ty and his wife Misty in the sanctuary of Jubilee Baptist Church, Daphne, Alabama, April 5, 2026. Tate said his faith and his family have always supported him and provided him the inspiration to be the best he can be. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9740492
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-A4477-1001
|Resolution:
|612x630
|Size:
|131.95 KB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey
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