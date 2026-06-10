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    A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 2 of 4]

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    A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate, poses, left to right, with his daughter Aubrie, his son Ty and his wife Misty in the sanctuary of Jubilee Baptist Church, Daphne, Alabama, April 5, 2026. Tate said his faith and his family have always supported him and provided him the inspiration to be the best he can be. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9740492
    VIRIN: 260405-A-A4477-1001
    Resolution: 612x630
    Size: 131.95 KB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MobileDelivers; Mobile District; USACE; RealEstate; Faith; People

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