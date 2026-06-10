U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate, center, points out an important aspect of a realty project while his teammates look at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, June 8, 2026. Tate, who started with the Mobile District in November 2025, joined USACE in 2023 after retiring from the Alabama Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9740493
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-VP913-1001
|Resolution:
|7952x4776
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey
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