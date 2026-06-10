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    A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 3 of 4]

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    A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Realty Specialist Matt Tate, center, points out an important aspect of a realty project while his teammates look at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, June 8, 2026. Tate, who started with the Mobile District in November 2025, joined USACE in 2023 after retiring from the Alabama Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9740493
    VIRIN: 260608-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 7952x4776
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A “Swiss-Army Knife in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

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    MobileDelivers; Mobile District; USACE; RealEstate; Faith; People

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