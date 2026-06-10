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    A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 1 of 4]

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    A “Swiss-Army Knife&quot; in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Alabama Army National Guard Master Sgt. Matt Tate, left, receives the gift of an eagle from Col. Jason Price, Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics during his retirement ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, September 30, 2022. Tate, who now works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District as a realty specialist, said his 24-year career with the AANG was a significant benefit to his current role with USACE. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9740490
    VIRIN: 220930-A-A4477-1001
    Resolution: 361x600
    Size: 89.28 KB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MobileDelivers; Mobile District; USACE; RealEstate; Faith; People

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