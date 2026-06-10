A “Swiss-Army Knife" in Real Estate: Matt Tate’s Driven Journey

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Alabama Army National Guard Master Sgt. Matt Tate, left, receives the gift of an eagle from Col. Jason Price, Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics during his retirement ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama, September 30, 2022. Tate, who now works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District as a realty specialist, said his 24-year career with the AANG was a significant benefit to his current role with USACE. (Courtesy photo)