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    142nd Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

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    142nd Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Two Airmen assigned to the 142nd Wing assess the “victims” of a chemical attack during a Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on June 3, 2026. The CRE tested the 142nd Wing’s ability to complete mission essential tasks in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9740488
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-SP755-1003
    Resolution: 7949x5299
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 142nd Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Air National Guard
    Combat Readiness exercise
    142nd wing

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