Two Airmen assigned to the 142nd Wing assess the “victims” of a chemical attack during a Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on June 3, 2026. The CRE tested the 142nd Wing’s ability to complete mission essential tasks in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9740487
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-SP755-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.