142nd Wing Conducts Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses a bulldozer to remove debris from a road during a Combat Readiness Exercise (CRE) at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on June 3, 2026. The CRE tested the 142nd Wing’s ability to complete mission essential tasks in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)