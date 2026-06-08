Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders

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Goodfellow Air Force Base's honorary commanders pose for a picture on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The 317th Airlift Wing offered community leaders insight into its missions and capabilities, highlighting the critical roles both units play in supporting Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)