San Angelo Major Tom Thompson, Goodfellow Air Force Base honorary commander, experiences an air crew member's procedures during a takeoff on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. Through events like these, Goodfellow and Dyess AFB continue to build strong relationships and appreciation among community members and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9740379
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-SV960-1451
|Resolution:
|5274x3509
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.