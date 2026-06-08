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    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders [Image 6 of 7]

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    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    San Angelo Major Tom Thompson, Goodfellow Air Force Base honorary commander, experiences an air crew member's procedures during a takeoff on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. Through events like these, Goodfellow and Dyess AFB continue to build strong relationships and appreciation among community members and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9740379
    VIRIN: 260529-F-SV960-1451
    Resolution: 5274x3509
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders
    Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders

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    Dyess AFB
    Goodfellow AFB
    AETC
    honorary commanders
    Community Relations

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