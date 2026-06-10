Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Fox, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives honorary commanders a safety briefing before takeoff on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The 317th Airlift Wing offered visitors a firsthand perspective on how each unit contributes to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)