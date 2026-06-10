U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Fox, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gives honorary commanders a safety briefing before takeoff on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The 317th Airlift Wing offered visitors a firsthand perspective on how each unit contributes to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9740363
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-SV960-1116
|Resolution:
|5726x3810
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB Welcomes Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.